Posted: July 17, 2018

Luke Bryan Creates “The Brett Boyer Foundation” For His 42nd Birthday

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Tuesday, Luke Bryan celebrated his 42nd birthday and he did something not many artists do. He asked for money. But we LOVE that he did because the cause is one very near and dear to his families heart. Brett Boyer was Luke Bryan and Caroline Bryan’s niece. She was diagnosed before birth with down syndrome and a congenital heart defect. She doing for 7 months after birth before losing the fight. Now Luke Bryan is using his voice and platform to raise awareness for this defect to get more funding, research and talk surround it. Just in one day, Luke and his family raised more than 25k. Here’s the Facebook page to read more about it:

https://www.facebook.com/donate/665367110463097/

