Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: August 30, 2018

Luke Bryan Announces Farm Tour Stop in Florida With Openers

Comments

By AshleyK923

Ashley's All Access

NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 06: Luke Bryan performs on ABC’s “Good Morning America” outside of the Bridgestone Arena ahead of the CMA Awards on November 6, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour has one stop in Florida this year – October 4th just north of Ocala at the Whitehurst Cattle Company.

Luke announced the openers: Chase Rice, The Peach Pickers, Jon Langston and DJ Rock.

Instagram Photo

Related

Luke Bryan Announces Farm Tour Stop in Florida With Openers

Luke Bryan Announces Farm Tour Stop in Florida With Openers

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
View All

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

K92.3 Photos!

 

Mobile Apps

Take www.k923orlando.com everywhere you go! Download your app below from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store:

Download on the Apple App Store

Amazon Alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!

Enable

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding AdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation

LISTEN LIVE