LOCASH adds 5 new members to the band

OK, it’s not exactly what you think... Just killin’ a little time with their Dads while on Summer Break.

Lookout Chris & Preston, they sound great on “Hometown Home,” you might be adding them to the payroll soon. Wait...They’re your kids, they’re already on that payroll!

Can’t wait to see LOCASH join us on our stage singing that song right there at K92.3’s 30th Annual “All Star Jam” along with Kane Brown!

Get the full lineup and tickets HERE.