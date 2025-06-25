LOCASH adds 5 new members to the band

LOCASH
By Jay Edwards

OK, it’s not exactly what you think... Just killin’ a little time with their Dads while on Summer Break.

@locashmusic

Hometown Home Sing•A•Long with the kiddos. Do you know all the words yet? #hometownhome #weddingcakemix #secretrecipe #weddingsongs #homeiswhereverimwithyou #family

♬ original sound - LOCASH

Lookout Chris & Preston, they sound great on “Hometown Home,” you might be adding them to the payroll soon. Wait...They’re your kids, they’re already on that payroll!

Can’t wait to see LOCASH join us on our stage singing that song right there at K92.3’s 30th Annual “All Star Jam” along with Kane Brown!

Get the full lineup and tickets HERE.

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!