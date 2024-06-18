On 'Live with Kelly and Mark', Howie Mandel details his wife's gruesome hotel mishap

On Live with Kelly and Mark on Monday, America's Got Talent judge Howie Mandel shared all the literally gory details of a mishap suffered by his wife, Terry, in their Las Vegas hotel room after she apparently had too much to drink.

"We partied ... too much and she was tipsy," Howie admitted. "I did not know that and in the middle of the night she got up, and I didn't know where she was headed, but she headed into a wall."

Mandel said she fell, hitting the wainscoting with her eye, then fell onto the floor and broke her cheek.

Mandel was apparently sleeping when he heard the crash and a scream, and found her missing from the bed.

Mandel then showed a photo of Terry's face after the mishap: She had a gash on her forehead and a blackened left eye that made Kelly exclaim, "Oh my God."

"There's blood everywhere," Mandel described, and "you could actually see her skull" through the cut on her forehead. "So I freaked: This is the love of my life," he said of his wife since 1980.

Howie called the front desk to get them to call 911, but instead they sent hotel security to the room, who took photographs of the bloody scene, suspicious of what could have happened.

Mandel showed a photo taken afterward, when his wife was in the hospital holding a towel over the left side of her face. "She said, 'Doctor: I can't see out of my left eye!'" Howie recalled. "The doctor said, 'Just take the sheet off your face.' That's how drunk she was," the comedian said.

