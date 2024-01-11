Lisa Marie Presley memoir finished by daughter Riley Keough releasing this year

Lisa Marie Presley's memoir is set to be posthumously released later this year.

Random House just announced that it collaborated with the late singer-songwriter's daughter Riley Keough on the yet-to-be-titled book, debuting October 15.

According to a press release, Presley's "raw, riveting, one-of-a-kind memoir will lift the veil on one of America's most storied families, sharing intimate memories of Lisa Marie's remarkable, tumultuous life while offering a poignant exploration of the bonds between a mother and daughter."

The audiobook version will be read by Daisy Jones and the Six Golden Globe nominee Keough and include never-before-heard recollections in Presley's own voice.

"Few people had the opportunity to know who my mom really was, other than being Elvis' daughter," Keough said in a statement. "I was lucky to have had that opportunity and working on preparing her autobiography for publication has been a privilege, albeit a bittersweet one."

Riley continues, "I'm so excited to share my mom now, at her most vulnerable and most honest, and in doing so, I hope that readers come to love my mom as much as I did."

The press release notes that the memoir is "composed mostly of Presley's own words," with Keough "filling in the blanks from her own memory and those closest to her mother."

The publisher promises the work will explore "the unconditional love [Lisa Marie] felt from her father ... her complicated relationship with her mother Priscilla, her own wild love stories" and "the shattering loss" of Lisa Marie's son, Riley's brother Benjamin Keough, to suicide.

Presley, the only daughter of the late superstar Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley, died January 12, 2023, at age 54.

