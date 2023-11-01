Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert reunite in character for 'Mean Girls'- themed Walmart ad

Mean Girls stars Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert are back at North Shore High School in a new ad for Walmart's upcoming Black Friday sale on November 8.

In the Mean Girls-spoofing spot, Lohan's now-grown up Cady Heron is the school's guidance counselor, while Seyfried's ditsy Karen Smith and Chabert's bubbly Gretchen Weiners are moms of eye-rolling daughters attending the leading ladies' alma mater.

Oh, and Gretchen is still trying to make "fetch" happen. According to her daughter, however, "it's still not going to."

As she does in the 2004 hit, Lohan's Cady voices over the spot, saying, "At North Shore, some things never change. On Wednesdays, we still wear pink. But now we shop Walmart Black Friday Deals."

She continues, "This wasn't regular shopping, this is deal shopping." We then see another Mean Girls veteran, Rajiv Surendra, telling his character's onscreen son Kevin Jr. not to let "the haters stop you from doing your thing."

Daniel Franzese aka Damian also pops up, as does Missy Elliott, a new addition to the Mean Girls family, who takes on the role of a gym teacher.

Lohan uses other dialog nods to the original film's script, like "word vomit." She adds, "While Girl World is at peace, Deal World was just getting started."

There's also a tip of the hat to the original movie's Winter Talent Show scene, with the moms proudly watching their daughters in identical Santa-looking skirts.

The only holdout was apparently Rachel McAdams, whose Regina George — or her daughter — is nowhere to be found.

At the end of the ad, a message in a binder promises "something fetch is coming next Wednesday."

