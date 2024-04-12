Linda Hamilton says she's done with 'Terminator' films, credits 'Stranger Things' for saving her from retirement

Linda Hamilton will forever be remembered as the woman who saved humanity from the machines as Sarah Connor in the Terminator franchise.

But to The Hollywood Reporter — and after the drubbed 2019 film Terminator: Dark Fate — she says she's done.

While she admits its been "years" since she watched 1991's Terminator 2: Judgement Day — still thought to be among the best sci-fi films ever made — she feels warmly about her tour of duty. "Terminator, that's still going to be the big trump card for most everything. That fan base is fantastic, because they actually treat me like I saved the world," she expresses.

That said, when asked what would be more likely, her returning to the role or artificial intelligence writing the next Terminator film, Hamilton chose the latter, adding, "And they kill me off before we start. That's the best scenario."

The actress, now on SyFy's beloved Resident Alien, said of Dark Fate, "I'm very glad I went back. I loved [director Tim Miller], I love my ladies [co-stars Mackenzie Davis and Natalia Reyes]."

She described it as "the greatest time of my life, and the worst time of my life, all rolled into one film."

Hamilton says, "I was 63 or whatever I was, and it was the hardest shoot. Every day it was like a triathlon."

"[T]ired of being tough," she was considering retirement when Stranger Things came calling for the phenomenon's final season. She added, "I'm really happy with the work I'm getting now. I'm getting some good movie roles that allow me to not be the military person."

