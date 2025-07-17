Lili Reinhart to star in 'The Love Hypothesis' film adaptation

Lili Reinhart is set to star in a highly anticipated rom-com.

The actress will star in and executive produce The Love Hypothesis film adaptation, ABC Audio has confirmed.

The Love Hypothesis will be based on The New York Times bestselling book by Ali Hazelwood, who will also executive produce the film.

The story follows a fake relationship between biology PhD candidate Olive Smith and hotshot professor Dr. Adam Carlsen. Through their time together, "each of their carefully calculated theories on love are thrown into chaos," according to an official description from Amazon MGM Studios.

Reinhart shared a photo holding Hazelwood's book while seemingly in costume as Olive to Instagram on Wednesday. Her caption included the eyes emoji, DNA emoji and red heart emoji with #thelovehypothesis.

"Nice to meet you Olive Smith," Amazon MGM Studios commented on the photo.

Set it Up director Claire Scanlon is directing the film from a script by Sarah Rothschild. Elizabeth Cantillon is set to produce.

“Honestly, I still can’t believe this is happening? Elizabeth Cantillon, Claire Scanlon, and Lili Reinhart have all created, produced, or starred in works that I’m absolutely feral about, and I am beyond honored that they’re choosing to bring their talent to this project," Hazelwood said in a press release. "Books and films are very different media, and I have complete trust in this brilliant team. I cannot wait to see the final product they’ll come up with. I hope they have as much fun filming as I had while writing the book.”

