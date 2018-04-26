Life Size 2 IS Happening and Lindsay Lohan Will Be In It

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

This movie was HUGE back in the day and we just got some big news about the sequel! Tyra Banks confirmed on Wednesday’s episode of The Steve Harvey Show that Lindsay Lohan will be appearing in Life-Size 2. “Everybody wants to ask you about Life-Size 2 and if Lindsay Lohan will be in it,” Harvey told Banks, who replied, “Lindsay Lohan will…” before taking a long pause and exclaiming, “be in Life-Size 2, yes!” Banks added, “We’re talking about it right now and she has got to come back!” The now-31-year-old Lohan played Casey Stuart in the original 2000 Disney Channel movie Life-Size, while the sequel is expected to premiere on Freeform.