Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: April 26, 2018

Life Size 2 IS Happening and Lindsay Lohan Will Be In It

Comments

Related

View Larger
Life Size 2 IS Happening and Lindsay Lohan Will Be In It

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

This movie was HUGE back in the day and we just got some big news about the sequel! Tyra Banks confirmed on Wednesday’s episode of  The Steve Harvey Show that Lindsay Lohan will be appearing in  Life-Size 2. “Everybody wants to ask you about  Life-Size 2 and if Lindsay Lohan will be in it,” Harvey told Banks, who replied, “Lindsay Lohan will…” before taking a long pause and exclaiming, “be in  Life-Size 2, yes!” Banks added, “We’re talking about it right now and she has got to come back!” The now-31-year-old Lohan played Casey Stuart in the original 2000 Disney Channel movie  Life-Size, while the sequel is expected to premiere on Freeform.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

K92.3 Photos!

 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation