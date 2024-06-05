Let's all go to the movies ... or maybe not: New survey shows cinema behavior is at an all-time low

With studios nervous about some high-profile summer movies like Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and If failing to bring people to theaters, a new survey shows maybe it's your fault.

That is, if you act like a jerk at the movies.

The new survey from CouponBirds published by Yahoo Movies UK says people think movie theater behavior is at an all-time low, with 86.4% saying it's only getting worse.

Eight in 10 of the more than 1,000 people surveyed say they've been irritated by their fellow moviegoers, including the 17.5% of those who blamed a disrupted show on disruptive children. Nearly 16% say patrons using their cellphones during movies was their biggest gripe.

On both, recall the Swiftie takeovers when her The Eras Tour movie turned theaters into social media-documented dance clubs.

Other complaints of the moviegoing experience included pricey tickets, loudly chewing audience members and dirty theaters.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.