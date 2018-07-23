Lee Brice Saves Brett Young From Taco Bridal Shower Incident

By MelissaOnK923

Brett Young and his fiance, Taylor, had their bridal shower over the weekend, completed by a taco truck for everyone’s enjoyment. Somehow, the Taco truck got stuck in some mud according to Taylor’s Instagram post and Lee Brice came to the rescue, towing the Taco truck out of the mud with his truck. Taylor took to instagram to thank everyone who was involved in the shower and share the funny story with their fans. She captioned the photos and videos with “Our first official pre-wedding celebration was pretty perfect! Our couples shower was a fiesta complete with a Chuy’s taco truck, yummy margs, and a lot of incredible people (and only 1/4 of them are pictured!) The end of the night concluded with @leebrice using his own truck to tow the taco truck from the front lawn after it had gotten stuck in mud (gotta love the south) We had such an amazing night that we barely have any pics to prove it (these were the only ones taken!) THANK YOU to @haleymclemorehaze@rhondapolhill @rutherfordiii & @vanrhaze for a beautiful bridal shower! ”

