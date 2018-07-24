Lauren Alaina Says She Met Fiance At Daytona Beach

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Lauren Alaina has snagged herself a fiancé, Alex, and we couldn’t be happier for the two of them! They have been together for quite a while now and the whole world was waiting for this news! Now they are headed for marriage, and they owe it all to a chance encounter on the beach. Lauren said, “I claimed him on the beach. I was walking down the beach in Daytona, and I was with my best friend and we saw this group of guys playing volleyball, and I called Alex. I said, ‘I want him, I like him…he’s cute.’ Anyway, we went and played volleyball with him, and, yeah, here we are now.”