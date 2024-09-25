LAPD says cops were sent to Jennifer Aniston's home in a suspected "swatting" incident

Los Angeles Police Department sources tell ABC News that they're investigating a possible "swatting incident" at the home of The Morning Show star and producer Jennifer Aniston on Sept. 20.

Unlike so many other such incidents that have made headlines in the past few years, this one was relatively tame: An unknown person called the cops to perform a welfare check on the former Friends star's Los Angeles home, but didn't mention her by name, according to TMZ, which broke the news.

When the police arrived, they were quickly informed that the call must have been a prank. The gossip site said cops made note of Aniston's address and would call security first before dispatching units if another call came in about the same residence.

Swatting has become a common prank against celebrity homes, schools and other locations; in some cases, the calls say there is an active shooter situation inside, prompting more extreme police responses than was used in this case.

While the case at Aniston's home was quickly closed, the investigation is ongoing as to whom placed the call.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.