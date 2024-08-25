Lake Mary Little League: Your 2024 World Series Champions!

Little League World Series SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 24: The Southeast Region team from Lake Mary, Florida celebrates after defeating the Southwest Region team from Boerne, Texas 10-7 to win the United States Championship game during the Little League World Series at Lamade Stadium on August 24, 2024 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

After one of the most exciting finishes at any level of baseball, Lake Mary Little League are your 2024 World Series Champions! The boys from Central Florida never gave-up and took Chinese Taipei to extra innings after a 2-out hit to tie the game at 1-1 going into the bottom of the 6th inning. In extra innings, Lake Mary won with a walk-off sacrifice bunt and won 2-1 in the 8th inning.

After winning 4-straight elimination bracket games, Lake Mary squared off against Texas in the U.S. Championship game and had a late-game rally to beat them 10-7. The Southwest Region had been the only undefeated team on the U.S. side of the bracket. That was also the only team Lake Mary had lost to since being at the Little League World Series.

This was only the 3rd time the championship game has gone to extra innings since 2007. It is also the first time a team from Florida has ever won the entire Little League World Series.

Congratulations Lake Mary Little League! You kept the entire nation on the edge of the seat the entire week. A well-deserved championship and your hometown is super proud of you!