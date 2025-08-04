Lake Mary Baseball & Softball Teams Advance On The National Stage!

Lake Mary Little League (Lake Mary Little League/Lake Mary Little League)
By Obie, Chloe & Slater

WHAT.A.WEEKEND. for Lake Mary!

The Lake Mary Little League All-Stars are one step closer to defending their World Series title - they beat South Carolina 14-0! They now advance to the Southeast Regional Championship game on Tuesday (08.05.25) at 3PM!

And our Lake Mary Softball team is on the national stage as they played their first game of the Little League Softball World Series in North Carolina! They beat Mill Creek, Washington 9-2 and will play again today Monday 08.04.25 at 1PM.

