Lainey Wilson's jumps on the stage at her "Bell Bottoms Up" grand opening

2024 CMT Music Awards - Show AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Lainey Wilson performs onstage during the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Hubert Vestil/Getty Images) (Hubert Vestil/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Lainey had adream of hers come true...

“I’ve had a dream of opening my own bar on Broadway for years and last night we got to celebrate making that dream a reality.” Y’all ready to head to Nashville for a little of Louisiana meets Nashville?

She said, “I’ve always said that if I ever had my own place, it would be called Bell Bottoms Up and I would bring a bit of Louisiana to Nashville.” Well, the doors are officially open and at their official grand opening, Lainey hopped on stage!