Lainey Wilson and Zach Top went Johnny Paycheck on y'all

Lainey Wilson Lainey Wilson in Rogers, Arkansas (Jenny Law)

By Jay Edwards

Lainey Wilson kicked off her “Country’s Cool Again” tour earlier this Summer and newcomer Zach Top has been opening up for her. But not only is Zach opening up for Lainey, he’s also quickly making a name for himself by touring with Luke Bryan, Ashley McBryde, Brothers Osbourne and most recently Post Malone.

Both Lainey and Zach have some of that OG country sound to them and they kicked it all the way back to the 70′s when they covered Johnny Paycheck’s “Take This Job and Shove It!”

Lainey Wilson and Zach Top performing Take This Job and Shove It #concert #livemusic #countrymusic #summer #zachtop #lainey #johnnypaycheck #alabama #huntsville @Zach Top @l@Lainey Wilson

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

