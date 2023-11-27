Lainey Wilson presented with the Patsy Montana Entertainer Award from the Cowgirl Hall of Fame

AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 02: Lainey Wilson attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT)

Lainey Wilson has another achievement to her long list of wins for 2023!

While attending the 47th annual Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon on November 14, she was granted the exceptional honor of receiving the Patsy Montana Entertainer Award, which is awarded to a cowgirl whose work in the entertainment field advances and honors the tradition of the cowgirl spirit.

Her recognition for this award came from not only her lifestyle and work in country music but also with her role in the hit show, Yellowstone.