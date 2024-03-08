Lainey Wilson on future of women in country music: “I see a big change ... it’s about damn time!”

In a recent interview after attending the Billboard Women in Music 2024 awards, Lainey Wilson talked about the future of women in country music.

“That’s an easy one for me. I will say I do feel a shift in the genre and I feel like I’m a part of that shift and I’m very proud to be. At the end of the day us girls we got a lot to say and I think it’s really important to hear our side of the story and I’m excited to see the direction it’s going in. And I think it’s only up from here. I see a big change happening [and] it’s about damn time!” she said.

Lainey also promised “we still breaking rules,” as she talked about women in the industry. “You have no choice,” she said. “Honestly, everybody here is a rule-breaker in their own kind of way… at the end of the day we’re going against the grain in a way that is hard to explain. You gotta be half-way crazy and hard-headed everything else and I am all of those things.”

Lainey took home the Rule Breaker award at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music awards and presented the award for Group of the Year to K-pop stars, NewJeans, at this year’s show.