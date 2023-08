CMA Fest 2023 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 09: Lainey Wilson performs on stage during day two of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 09, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Lainey Wilson is one of the biggest acts in country music right now and that was proven at the 2023 New York State Fair. Lainey broke the attendance record at the fair drawing 53,200 fans to her show. She shattered the previous record of 43,000, which was held by Nelly.

Lainey has been opening for Luke Combs and Eric Church this year, but it won’t be long before she has her own headlining tour.