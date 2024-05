CMA Fest 2023 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 09: Lainey Wilson performs on stage during day two of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 09, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Lainey Wilson is dropping her new album “Whirlwind” August 23rd, and we can’t wait!

“I hope this record brings you peace to your “whirlwind” and wraps its arms around you like it did me when I was writing and recording it.” -Lainey Wilson