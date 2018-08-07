By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Talk abou instant karma! A teacher in New Jersey saw a man short on cash for snacks in line at her local Wawa convenience store and thought it was a good opportunity to help out and she stepped in to pay for them. The one and only Keith Urban! See, even celebrities like Keith Urban shop at Wawa.

What she didn’t realize was who that man was… It was only when the man thanked Ruth Reed and started a conversation that she learned it was country star Keith Urban–although it took some convincing. “I didn’t believe him, I asked where Nicole [Kidman] was and who was the lady,” she tells CBS3. “He told me it was his sister. He finally said that I could ask his bodyguard. It was then I realized what an idiot I was.” Reed goes on to say that Urban was “very gracious” and took a photo with her. The elementary school teacher has picked up a stranger’s tab at Wawa at least once a week for the past three years.