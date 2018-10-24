By AJ Maguire

Lady Antebellum Announce 15-Date Las Vegas Residency for 2019

Lady Antebellum is getting ready to rock Sin City in 2019. The country trio announced Wednesday that they’re launching a Las Vegas residency next year at the Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms Casino Resort. “Las Vegas has always been a special place for us both personally and as a band,” says frontwoman Hillary Scott in a statement. “I’ve celebrated my birthday in Vegas and we won our first award ever as Lady A at the ACM Awards. So we are looking forward to making it our second home, bringing along some of our friends from Nashville and creating a show unlike we’ve ever put together before.” The group’s Our Kind of Vegas residency will extend over 15 shows taking place in February, May and August. Tickets go on sale to Lady A fan-club members on Monday, with general-public tickets going on sale November 2.

