Lacey Chabert's daughter asks why people keep trying to make "fetch" happen

Lacey Chabert's Mean Girls character, Gretchen Wieners, will forever be tied to the word "fetch," and apparently so is the actress.

The star explained to Today on Monday that the word — and the diss that followed, "Stop trying to make 'fetch' happen" — follows her everywhere in real life, to the apparent confusion of her now-8-year-old daughter, Julia.

"When she was younger ... she was like, 'What's "fetch," why does everyone say that to you?'"

Chabert added, "And she asked me a couple years ago, she goes, 'Mom, do other people watch those movies that you make?' And I was like, 'Yes, baby, they're not just for you.'"

Chabert did not appear in the recent Mean Girls musical movie, reportedly because of scheduling conflicts, but she did reprise her role in 2023, in a Walmart Black Friday commercial, along with her fellow "Plastics" of a certain age, Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried.

