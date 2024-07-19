Kyle Richards marks 2 years of sobriety: "I feel strong"

Kyle Richards is marking a milestone on her sobriety journey.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 55, took to Instagram on Thursday to celebrate two years without alcohol with a gym selfie and a reflective caption.

"This week was my 2 year anniversary of being alcohol free (July 15th) I can remember a time when the idea of going 2 weeks seemed impossible," she wrote. "I'm proud of the fact that I've had the willpower to stay on this path."

"I know many people would love for me to start drinking again. Even friends with the best of intentions," the Halloween actress continued, noting that everyone loved "Party Kyle" when she was drinking.

She added, "I think that was the hardest part of all of this. The resistance from others. The old me, the people pleaser, did struggle with that aspect of it. And I realized right away that I wasn't going to have a ton of encouragement."

Richards said she has "dropped enough splits and whipped enough pony tails to know when it's time to call it a day" — joking she still lets loose from time to time.

She added, "But my mental and physical health became a lot more important to me than feeling like I had to be 'on' at a party or social setting."

"I'm not going to lie… the fact that I looked better because I wasn't drinking was also incentive to not veer from the road I am on," she continued.

"But the real reward is how I feel on the inside," she wrote. "I feel strong, energetic and grateful for my body ... It would have been a lot harder going through these difficult times if I had been drinking."

