Kristin Chenoweth says she's "deceased" after Ariana Grande's special 'Wicked' screening

As a kid, Ariana Grande was obsessed with the musical Wicked, and at age 10, she got to go backstage and meet the cast, including Kristin Chenoweth, who originated the role of Glinda on Broadway. In a full-circle moment, Ariana, who plays Glinda in the new Wicked film, recently hosted a screening attended by Chenoweth.

In addition to Chenoweth, the screening was attended by other actresses who have played Glinda and Wicked's other main character, Elphaba, onstage over the years. Ariana posted photos of the event and wrote, "a very emotional night celebrating Wicked with some of the beautiful and brilliant Glindas and Elphabas that have come before ours."

Chenoweth posted a video of herself reviewing the film, saying, "I'm dying. I'm deceased. I'm actually dead. I'm not here. People are not going to be well when they see this film. It is so good. It is so special ... Cynthia and Ariana are amazing."

Ariana responded, "the most special night. i'll cherish forever. i love you so much." Cynthia Erivo added, "The queen mother hath spoken."

She added, "this movie is a love letter to you all, to @kchenoweth and @idinamenzel and to all of our big beautiful Ozian family that has been bringing their life to this material for 21 years," Ari continued, mentioning Idina Menzel, who originated the role of Elphaba on Broadway. It wasn't clear if Menzel attended the screening.

"i’m so deeply grateful to be your movie Glinda and to stand alongside the most utterly astoundafying movie Elphaba @cynthiaerivo," she added. "my heart is very overwhelmed this morning and grateful to our Broadway family. it’s an honor to share Oz with you all forevermore."

