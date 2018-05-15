Now Playing
Posted: May 15, 2018

Kristin Cavallari Won’t Put Her Kids In Her New Reality Show, “Very Cavallari”

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Kristin Cavallari has been behind a camera multiple times in her life for different TV series’s and shows. Now that she has her own reality show, Very Cavallari, she has made the executive decision that her three children will not appear on the show. “I don’t even really show my kids on social media,” the former Hills star tells E! News. “They’re 5, 4 and 2. When they’re old enough to make that decision, that’s one thing. For right now, I just want to keep them kids.”

She adds, “They watched the monitors while we filmed. They liked being around it, but let’s just keep them there.”

The series will, however, feature the 31-year-old designer’s former NFL player hubby Jay Cutler. Very Cavallari premieres on E! on July 8.

