Kristen Bell Swims With Gloves On…

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Kristen Bell’s husband Dax Shepard recently posted a photo of the actress in the pool wearing a bikini, sunglasses, hat, and gloves. He also explained Bell’s strange appearance in his caption. “My bride wears gloves in the pool because she hates the feeling of pruney fingertips on her skin. #Hollyweird #iloveher,” he wrote.