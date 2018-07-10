Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: July 10, 2018

Kristen Bell Swims With Gloves On…

Comments

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Kristen Bell’s husband Dax Shepard recently posted a photo of the actress in the pool wearing a bikini, sunglasses, hat, and gloves. He also explained Bell’s strange appearance in his caption. “My bride wears gloves in the pool because she hates the feeling of pruney fingertips on her skin. #Hollyweird  #iloveher,” he wrote.

Instagram Photo

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

K92.3 Photos!

 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation