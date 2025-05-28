Koe Wetzel and girlfriend, Bailey Fisher, welcome their first child

Koe Wetzel is officially a dad! He and his girlfriend, Bailey Fisher, announced on Instagram that they welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Woods Madison Wetzel, on Friday (May23).
Congrats, Koe and Bailey!
