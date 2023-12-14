Kirsten Dunst stars in dramatic 'Civil War' trailer: Watch now

A24

By Carson Blackwelder

America is in chaos in the dramatic trailer for Alex Garland's latest film, Civil War.

The official trailer for the film, which was written and directed by Garland, debuted Wednesday. In it, Kirsten Dunst is seen leading a group toward Washington, D.C., amid an internal conflict in the United States.

A synopsis for the film reads: "A race to the White House in a near-future America balanced on the razor's edge."

The group Dunst is a part of also includes characters played by Priscilla actress Cailee Spaeny, Narcos actor Wagner Moura and Dune actor Stephen McKinley Henderson.

Dunst's partner Jesse Plemons also pops up in the trailer, and we see Parks and Recreation alum Nick Offerman playing the president of the United States.

Civil War opens in theaters on April 26, 2024.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!