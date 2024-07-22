'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' swinging onto Hulu in August

20th Century Studios has announced Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will make its streaming debut on Hulu on Aug. 2.

The synopsis for the film reads, "Set several generations in the future following Caesar's reign, apes are living harmoniously as the dominant species — and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows."

It continues, "As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike."



Director Wes Ball's movie will join other installments in the franchise on Hulu, including 1968's original Planet of the Apes; Beneath the Planet of the Apes (1970); Escape from the Planet of the Apes (1971); Conquest of the Planet of the Apes (1972); Battle for the Planet of the Apes (1973); Planet of the Apes (2001); Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011); Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014); and 2017's War for the Planet of the Apes.

20th Century Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

