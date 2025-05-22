Kim Kardashian graduates from law study program after 6 years

Kim Kardashian has graduated from her law program after six years of studying and working under California's Law Office Study Program.

The reality TV star, mom of four and entrepreneur shared video clips and photos on her Instagram Story Wednesday from a backyard graduation ceremony, which was attended by family members and friends.

Attorney Jessica Jackson, one of Kardashian's mentors in her Law Office Study Program, spoke during the ceremony, praising Kardashian's dedication to her studies.

"Six years ago, Kim Kardashian walked into this program with nothing but a fierce desire to fight for justice -- no law school lectures, no ivory tower shortcuts, just determination and a mountain of case law books to read," she said. "Over the course of this program, Kim has dedicated 18 hours a week, 48 weeks a year for six straight years. That's a total of 5,184 hours of legal study."

Instead of attending formal law school, Kardashian announced back in April 2019 that she had enrolled with the State Bar of California in 2018 to study law while completing a four-year apprenticeship, which would be completed with the supervision of a licensed California attorney. Only a small number of states, including California, Vermont, Virginia and Washington, offer an alternative pathway to legal training without a law school requirement.

Kardashian passed California's First-Year Law Students' Exam or the "baby bar" examination in 2021 after her fourth attempt. She is now eligible to sit for the bar exam and follow in her late father Robert Kardashian's footsteps to become a lawyer.

In addition to reading law and working, Kardashian has also advocated for prison reform and nonviolent offenders, including Alice Marie Johnson, whose life sentence for drug trafficking was commuted. Johnson, a great-grandmother, served over 20 years in jail and was released in June 2018.

