Kid’s Say The Darnedest Things… Especially Luke Bryan’s Nephew

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Well… every kid has done something where the parents were taken back by the words that came out of their mouth! Even celebrities have things like that happen to them. Luke Bryan’s wife, Caroline, posted to social media that their nephew that they are raising after Luke’s sister and brother in law passed, may have said something a little harsh to his aunt back in the day when he was a child. **warning- hilarious, but harsh language**

She posted “My Til…I don’t care that you’re 16 and 6’4. You’ll always be the little 3 year old with big brown eyes. I miss pushing you on a swing and hearing you giggle. I even miss the time you looked right at me and called me a fat ass!!! I love you to the moon and back! ”