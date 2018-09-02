Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: September 02, 2018

Kid’s Say The Darnedest Things… Especially Luke Bryan’s Nephew

Comments

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

luke bryan

Well… every kid has done something where the parents were taken back by the words that came out of their mouth! Even celebrities have things like that happen to them. Luke Bryan’s wife, Caroline, posted to social media that their nephew that they are raising after Luke’s sister and brother in law passed, may have said something a little harsh to his aunt back in the day when he was a child. **warning- hilarious, but harsh language**

She posted “My Til…I don’t care that you’re 16 and 6’4. You’ll always be the little 3 year old with big brown eyes. I miss pushing you on a swing and hearing you giggle. I even miss the time you looked right at me and called me a fat ass!!! I love you to the moon and back! ♥

Instagram Photo

Related

Kid’s Say The Darnedest Things… Especially Luke Bryan’s Nephew

Kid’s Say The Darnedest Things… Especially Luke Bryan’s Nephew

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
View All

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

K92.3 Photos!

 

Mobile Apps

Take www.k923orlando.com everywhere you go! Download your app below from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store:

Download on the Apple App Store

Amazon Alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!

Enable

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding AdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation

LISTEN LIVE