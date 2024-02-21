Kevin Costner and ex Christine Baumgartner finalize divorce

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner have officially finalized their divorce.

The Notice of Entry of Judgement regarding the dissolution of the former couple's marriage was officially filed on Tuesday, February 20, according to documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

Costner and Baumgartner have agreed to share custody of their three children, Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13, per the documents.

Baumgartner filed for divorce from the Yellowstone actor back in May, after 18 years of marriage. The divorce continued to make headlines for months afterward, with Baumgartner initially asking for nearly $250,000 a month in child support "to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle" according to People.

They reportedly settled in September, with Costner reportedly moving on with singer-songwriter Jewel.

