Kenny Chesney Wrapping Up His Vegas Residency

Through the years Singer & Songwriter Kenny Chesney performs at Bayou Country Superfest 2010 at LSU Tiger Stadium on May 30, 2010 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) (Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
By Obie, Chloe & Slater

Kenny Chesney’s Vegas Residency at the Sphere has been EPIC to say the least - one of the coolest shows we have ever seen!

Kenny is the first country artist to headline at the Sphere - it all kicked off in May and is wrapping up June 21st. No Shoes Nation showed up loud and proud in Vegas this last month - what an incredible ride it has been!

Kenny Chesney kicked off his epic residency at the Las Vegas Sphere with his fan favorite “Beer In Mexico.” The visuals alone are worth the price of admission. Are you hoping to go? #countrymusic#kennychesney#noshoesnation

