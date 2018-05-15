Kenny Chesney Hits Huge Milestone For The First Time

Kenny Chesney has been in this music game for a very long time and he has achieved a lot of accomplishments! But, this right here proves that no matter how long you’ve been in the game, you haven’t done it all. He has reached a new milestone by having two songs in the Top 10 at the same time for the first time ever. According to a press release shared on Monday, Chesney’s latest single “Get Along” currently sits in Billboard’s #10 slot and MediaBase’s #9 position. Meanwhile, “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright”–his duet with songwriter David Lee Murphy–is sitting at #7 on Billboard and #6 on MediaBase.

Kenny said, “For all the awards and #1s, I’ve never had two songs in the Top 10 at the same time, and it’s a pretty special rush. Having grown up listening to the radio, there’s something about a song coming out of the speakers that’s exciting.”