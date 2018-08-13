Now Playing
Posted: August 13, 2018

Kenny Chesney Breaks Record At Nashville Show

Kenny Chesney Breaks Record At Nashville Show

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Kenny Chesney is on a roll! He is setting records left and right but over the weekend he set the attendance record at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium! The original record was set by Kenny One Direction in 2014 of 54,249 people and on August 10th Kenny played for 55,182 fans in the home of the Tennessee Titans.

“There’s a special energy that happens when you’re home,? Chesney said of the show. “This one’s for the people who know you, your team, where these songs come from. When they sing the chorus of ‘American Kids,’ you can feel they know that song in a whole other way–and it’s incredible to hear that much passion and energy coming at the stage.”

