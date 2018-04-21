Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: April 21, 2018

Kenny Chesney Announces Big Stuff Happening At Tampa Show

Comments

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

This happened not too long ago with Dierks Bentley’s show in Tampa! Kenny has announced he is using the tailgate for the first ever show of the “Trip Around The Sun” Tour to film the music video for his new song “Get Along.” He took to social media to announce the filming in an Instagram post. He said “ @noshoesnation… we’re shooting the music video for  #GetAlongtomorrow at the tailgate in the parking lots in Tampa. Look for the  #loveforlovecitypaint wall by the  @bluechairbayrum bus and find the pontoon boat. Track these guys down and be ready to paint. Gonna be a fun kick off to  #triparoundthesun”

Instagram Photo

He also shared his excitement for this first show of the tour with a video of him on the field of Raymond James Stadium…

Instagram Photo

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

K92.3 Photos!

 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation