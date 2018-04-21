Kenny Chesney Announces Big Stuff Happening At Tampa Show

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

This happened not too long ago with Dierks Bentley’s show in Tampa! Kenny has announced he is using the tailgate for the first ever show of the “Trip Around The Sun” Tour to film the music video for his new song “Get Along.” He took to social media to announce the filming in an Instagram post. He said “ @noshoesnation… we’re shooting the music video for #GetAlongtomorrow at the tailgate in the parking lots in Tampa. Look for the #loveforlovecitypaint wall by the @bluechairbayrum bus and find the pontoon boat. Track these guys down and be ready to paint. Gonna be a fun kick off to #triparoundthesun”

He also shared his excitement for this first show of the tour with a video of him on the field of Raymond James Stadium…