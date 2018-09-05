Kelsea Ballerini Announces New Project With The Chainsmokers

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Big things are coming from Kelsea Ballerini! She is starting to dabble in other genres and collaborating with The Chainsmokers on a new project. We don’t know exactly what it is yet, but she teased it in Instagram on Tuesday night. The Chainsmokers posted “Kelsea you think they’re ready?” And she responded with “I’ll tell you a story before I tells itself…” which leads us to believe that is either a lyric to a song, or the title of a song. We’ll see what it is soon enough!