Posted: July 20, 2018

Kelsea Ballerini and Major Pop Artist Sing Kareoke In Nashville Dive Bar – Video

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

As an artist that is putting on multiple concerts a week, it’s not often that these big country artists get to go to someone else’s concerts for fun. But Wednesday (7/18) Kelsea Ballerini and some of her girlfriends got to enjoy a pop show in Nashville by Halsey.

“100% ready to girl crush on Halsey tonight in Nashville,” the “I Hate Love Songs” hitmaker announced on  Twitter.

Later on  Instagram, Kelsea shared a photo with her friends at the concert, tagging Halsey and adding “If you hear someone screaming castle uncontrollably, it’s 100% me.”

After the show, Kelsea got to continue the fun and sing WITH Halsey in a dive bar doing Karaoke into the wee hours of the morning!

“Well me and Kelsea Ballerini ended up doing a karaoke rendition of ‘Picture’ by Kid Rock in a dive bar where no one knew our names, so how was your night?” Halsey  tweeted.

The dive bar turned out to be Santa’s Pub, where country newcomer Kalie Shorr caught a short  Instagram clip. Kelsea and Halsey also did their version of Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide.”

