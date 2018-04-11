Kelsea Ballerini Address Competition Between Women In Country Music

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

One thing that we have seen recently on social media when it comes to the women of country music, is support. These girls often have parties together, they give each other credit where credit is due, they post to congratulate each other when one has major success in their careers. We have never seen these girls go at each other’s throats or do anything to make it seem like they don’t like each other or they are against each other. Kelsea Ballerini has actually had parties in the past at her house to celebrate the women of the country music industry and to come together to build each other up. One of the bigger parties included Cassadee Pope, Lauren Alaina, Raelynn, Carly Pearce, Lindsay Ell, and more.

Related Story: Kelsea Ballerini Throws Party To Celebrate Women of Country Music

So obviously these girls are close and are always there to support each other and build each other up. So when Kelsea Ballerini was scrolling on social media the other day and saw a post that included a poll on the ACM performances. The poll stated, “Which female artist are you most looking forward to seeing perform at this year’s #ACMAwards? New Female Vocalist #LaurenAlaina maybe #MarenMorris #KelseaBallerini or The Voice judge #KellyClarkson? Vote here:”

Kelsea screenshotted the poll and decided to share her opinion on the poll by writing “This made me really bummed today. Since I put out my first single over 4 years ago, every interview includes some form of question about the females in country music… or the current lack thereof. so we swim upstream and wear ourselves out trying to be heard and finally see the charts start to mention a few more of our names, the categories recognize a few more of our songs, and even start to cheer each other on. but then there’s something as simple and seemingly harmless as this, that sets us back. it takes the dozens of talented, determined, hard-working, kind women that want to continue the incredible marks on the genre the woman before us have made, and it makes us feel like there’s only one spot available. so then there’s tension. And insecurity. and this magical bond that females have when we truly, actually want each other to win…it gets compromised. It makes me sad because I feel it. Heck, it makes me insecure. It makes me feel tension in a room where there is another girl that is successful. It makes me awkward. It makes me overthink conversations. It makes me assume the worst. Which is actually CRAZY. this is definitely an instavent, because I just don’t want the new females in country music to be misrepresented to the fans or the media as the popular girls in high school that pose for photos like were bffs but secretly despise the one that dates the quarterback. And more than that, I don’t want US to feel like that. This isn’t mean girls, this is country music. Where you actually CAN sit with us.”