Posted: July 27, 2018

Kelly Clarkson Pays $80,000 For New Dog

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

As a celebrity, you go above and beyond sometimes to make sure your family feels safe and IS safe. Well The Voice Judge Kelly Clarkson has dropped some serious cash, $80,000, on a highly trained K-9 dog to protect her family at their new $8.5 million farmhouse in Encino, California. The added security comes in the wake of a late 2017 home invasion at her then-residence. “Kelly will do anything to protect her babies,” an insider tells RadarOnline. “They were in harm’s way once, and she’ll never let that happen again.” It’s sad to know that the family has already feared for their life in their home. Clarkson is also reportedly going to buy two additional police dogs, to go along with her new neighborhood’s 24-hour security detail.

