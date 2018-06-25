By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Kelly Clarkson is sick of the rumors going around that her and Carrie Underwood dislike each other. Apparently they have been going around for quite some time now and she finally had enough. Kelly told Entertainment Tonight that “Everybody always tries to pit me and Carrie against each other. So, when I saw her I was like, ‘You know what? Let’s just end this right now and get a picture together because we are never in the same place.’ And, like, it never happens. And people always try to put it together like we’re enemies. And I’m like, ‘We don’t even know each other well enough to be enemies.'”

Guess that tells ya right there that there’s nothing to talk about. Rumors have been shut down and hopefully the gossip about the two of them does too!