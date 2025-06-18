Kathryn Bigelow thriller 'A House of Dynamite' gets Netflix release date

Kathryn Bigelow's upcoming film for Netflix now has a title and release date.

The upcoming political thriller is titled A House of Dynamite, the streaming service announced on Wednesday. It will arrive in select theaters this fall and debut on Netflix on Oct. 24.

The film follows what happens when a single, unattributed missile is launched at the United States. The incident starts a race to figure out who or what is responsible for it and how to respond.

A House of Dynamite features a star-studded ensemble cast led by Idris Elba. He is joined by Rebecca Ferguson, Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris, Tracy Letts, Anthony Ramos, Jonah Hauer-King, Moses Ingram, Greta Lee, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Kaitlyn Dever.

Noah Oppenheim wrote the film and also produces alongside Bigelow and Greg Shapiro.

Bigelow is known for her films Point Break, Zero Dark Thirty and The Hurt Locker. She became the first woman to win the Oscar for best director in 2010 for the latter film.

