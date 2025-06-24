NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 16: Kane Brown attends the World Premiere of F1® The Movie in Times Square on June 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

We already know he can sing, but can he act? The answer must be “Yes” because Kane Brown is coming to the big screen alongside Taylor Lautner!

The movie is called “The Token Groomsman” and while they haven’t started filming it yet, Kane Brown says the script is “hilarious.”

This isn’t the first time Kane has tried has been in front of the camera. Remember a few years ago in 2023 when he was on “Fire Country?”

According to Music Mayhem, when filming does begin for Kane’s first feature film, it will take place in Italy which will be his first time there.

Between his own tour, filming movies, being a husband and Dad, he’s still find time to celebrate 30 years of K92.3’s “All Star Jam” as our headliner on August 17th!

Tickets go on sale to everyone else on Friday, June 27th. However, you can get tickets HERE before them by using the keyword KNATION.