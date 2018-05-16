Now Playing
Posted: May 16, 2018

Kane Brown Has TV Debut For “Heaven”

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Did you watch The Voice last night? They are officially down to the Top 4 contestants and to celebrate, they had Kane Brown come sing his current NUMBER ONE single “Heaven.”

What do you think of his perfomance?

