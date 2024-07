All-Star Celebrity Softball Game presented by Corona ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JULY 13: Kane Brown #3 of Team National League runs past a base during a home run during the Celebrity Softball Game at Globe Life Field on July 13, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ayisha Collins/Getty Images) (Ayisha Collins/Getty Images)

Not many people can say they “Went Yard” on Jennie Finch when she’s on the mound. However, Kane Brown can now add that to his resume.

Now keep in mind, Jennie wasn’t throwing the heat, it was slow pitch. But still, Kane Brown has a pretty good swing and took it deep at the MLB All Star celebrity softball game. Make sure you don’t miss Jennie’s reaction as Kane is rounding the bases!

By the way, Kane’s team (The National League) won 12-10 after 5-innings of play.