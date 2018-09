By AshleyK923

Ashley's All Access

Get ready to get down, Kane Brown style! Kane says he’s ready to show everyone what he’s made of, and that’s more than just an internet-found sensation. We obviously already know that, but with a new album coming this November, comes a big tour.

Friday (9/7/18) I’ll announce the details for the Orlando-Kane Brown show in Ashley’s All Access at 8:55AM EST and have that info right here for you as well for on-sale times, ticket info, etc.