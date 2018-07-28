Now Playing
Posted: July 28, 2018

Kane Brown And Fiance Join New Internet Challenge

Kane Brown And Fiance Join New Internet Challenge

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

You’ve heard of the new internet craze “the Keke Challenge” well here is one of our favorite country artists, Kane Brown, and his fiance nailing it! And of course, the video was insanely successful on social media with millions of views…

Instagram Photo

Pepsi's Rock The South Festival - Day 1

CULLMAN, AL – JUNE 03: Singer/Songwriter Kane Brown performs during Pepsi’s Rock The South Festival – Day 1 at Heritage Park on June 3, 2016 in Cullman, Alabama. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Pepsi’s Rock The South )

