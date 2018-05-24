By AshleyK923

Ashley's All Access

Wanna go backstage and meet Dierks Bentley, Toby Keith, Michael Ray, Billy Currington, or one of the MANY others playing Country 500 this weekend in Daytona?!

K92.3’s got the hookup and that means YOU get the hookup, only with K92.3!

When you get inside the festival on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday, make sure you find the K92.3 tent and register to win meet and greets!

Also – make sure you have the K92.3 app downloaded onto your phone, and your push notifications turned ON, because we’ll have extra ways to win meet & greets with the K92.3 app! (You can download the K92.3 app for free onto your iPhone or Android device).

We’ll give you a raffle ticket only at the K92.3 tent and do drawings for each artist to keep it fair – so come on out, get signed up, party with K92.3 and hopefully, get backstage for a once in a lifetime opportunity to meet one of the stars this weekend!